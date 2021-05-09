Coronavirus LIVE: States order stricter lockdowns as deaths hit record high
Coronavirus live updates: Hospitals around India have been overwhelmed by a fresh wave of infections with oxygen supplies running short in medical facilities due to the sudden surge in demand.
Homeless people on May 8, 2021 stand in a queue to receive food in Delhi which has locked down to contain Covid-19 cases. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Coronavirus live updates: India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns.
The health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll close to 240,000. The country recorded over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, taking the total to 21,892,676.
Tamil Nadu, known for its automobile manufacturing, said it would move from a partial to a full lockdown on Monday, shutting public transport and state-run alcohol retailers. Neighbouring Karnataka state extended a total shutdown late on Friday. India is yet to impose a national lockdown as it did during its first wave last year, but around half of all its states have imposed a total shutdown. The rest are under a partial shutdown.
Hospitals around India have been overwhelmed by a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections with oxygen supplies running short in medical facilities due to the sudden surge in demand.
World coronavirus update: Worldwide there were 158,298,851 coronavirus cases and 3,295,949 deaths since the pandemic began. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,452,659 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
