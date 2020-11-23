- If all goes well, India may get first Covid-19 vaccine by February
- Govt plans air freight stations to transport coronavirus vaccines
- Govt kickstarts Budget-making exercise; health outlay may get 50% boost
- Draft labour rules: No licence for contractors with criminal history
- Tata, Birla, Bajaj, and Piramal Group may lead race for bank licence
- DoT committee rejects BSNL concern over using locally made 4G core
- Wipro's Rishad Premji, CEO Delaporte to go for major change to boost growth
- With demand up, artists are now busier than before Covid-19 pandemic
- Halting of Tejas Express raises doubts on viability of private trains
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 9.1 mn; global tally at 58,970,525
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,780,208, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 873,046, Andhra Pradesh 862,000, Tamil Nadu 769,000 and Kerala 562,735
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at the Sadar Bazar market to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9.1 million. On Sunday, India reported 44,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,140,312. The country's death toll has mounted to 133,773. At 1,780,208, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 873,046, Andhra Pradesh 862,000, Tamil Nadu 769,000 and Kerala 562,735. Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391, authorities said. The total number of cases has climbed to 529,863.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 58,970,525. While 40,759,532 have recovered, 1,393,227 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,588,661 cases, and 262,696 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,140,312 cases, Brazil (6,071,401), France (2,140,208), Russia (2,089,329).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More