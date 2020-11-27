Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,309,871; Maharashtra tally past 1.8 mn
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at the Sadar Bazar market to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: On Thursday, India reported 43,174 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,309,871. The country's death toll mounted to 135,752. At 1,802,365, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 879,560, Andhra Pradesh 865,000, Tamil Nadu 776,174 and Kerala 583,000. Delhi recorded 5,475 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day as the number of RT-PCR tests crossed the 28,000 mark, while 91 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,811. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 551,262. Nearly seven per cent of India's population aged ten and above was exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to an estimated 74.3 million infections by August, with the sero prevalence being highest in urban slum areas followed by urban non-slum and rural areas, the findings of ICMR's second national sero survey has stated.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 61,288,165. While 42,384,573 have recovered, 1,436,941 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,247,756 cases, and 269,555 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,309,871 cases, Brazil (6,204,570), Russia (2,187,990), France (2,183,660).
