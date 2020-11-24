Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 9,177,641; global tally at 59,496,431

update: On Monday, India reported 37,329 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,177,641. The country's death toll has mounted to 134,251. At 17,84,361, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 874,555, Andhra Pradesh 862,000, Tamil Nadu 771,619 and Kerala 566,492. Delhi recorded 121 fatalities due to Covid-19, the second-highest so far. With this, the number of deaths in November alone has reached 1,950, pushing the overall toll to 8,512. The Supreme Court pulled up Delhi and Gujarat for the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. It rapped the Gujarat government for allowing large gatherings. It asked all states to file affidavits on the steps taken so far by them in the next two days. "The situation is likely to grow grim. All states must be prepared for the coming months... We need to know the situation as on date,” it said.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 59,496,431. While 41,139,523 have recovered, 1,401,521 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,771,700 cases, and 263,644 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,177,641 cases, Brazil (6,088,004), France (2,144,660), Russia (2,114,502).

