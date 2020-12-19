Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 10 mn; global tally nears 76 million

-
-
Coronavirus live updates: With 26,991 fresh Covid-19 cases, India has crossed the grim milestone of over 10 million coronavirus cases. Its caseload tally now stands at 10,004,825. The country's death toll has mounted to 145,171. With 1,888,767 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 907,123, Andhra Pradesh 877,000, Tamil Nadu 804,000, and Kerala 693,000. Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent.
The global COVAX alliance which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for low income countries said on Friday that it had arrangements in place to access nearly two billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidates, on behalf of 190 participating economies.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 75,977,286. While 53,244,237 have recovered, 1,680,177 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 17,878,152 cases, and 320,766 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,004,825 cases, Brazil (7,163,912), Russia (2,791,220), France (2,442,990).
