Coronavirus LIVE: Section 144 in Rajasthan; schools to open in some states
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: After recording more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases consecutively for five days, India on Sunday witnessed 87,382. The country's tally now stands at 5,485,612, while 87,909 have died from the highly contagious disease so far. According to the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, schools across the country are allowed to partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from today. The SOP, under the Unlock 4 guidelines, has also permitted 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools at one time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work. Schools in states and UTs like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Nagaland will re-open with restrictions and attendance will be voluntary. Other states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will not open schools yet.
Meanwhile, Kerala registered its highest-spike of 4,696 corona cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 135,000. Delhi's infection count has jumped to 246,711. A day prior to the 5-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly, 4 MLAs tested positive in the state. In Uttarakhand, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal was also infected.
Coronavirus vaccine update: 145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, and around 35 under clinical trials. In India, "we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates. Three of these are in advanced trials of phases 1, 2, and 3. Over 4 in advanced stages of the pre-clinical trial," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 31,223,591. While 22,817,424 have recovered, 964,761 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,004,768 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,485,612 cases, Brazil (4,544,629) and Russia (1,103,399)..
