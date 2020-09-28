Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 6,073,348; global death toll crosses 1 mn

- Committed to raise health expenditure to 2.5% of GDP: Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,339,232 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 675,674, Tamil Nadu 580,000, Karnataka 576,000, and UP 387,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus update: India on Sunday saw over 80,000 new Covid-19 cases, a notch less than the average daily additions since last month. Total caseload currently stands at 6,073,348. The country has added over 1,000 deaths daily for 28 days. Death toll now stands at 95,162. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the findings of the soon-to-be-released second sero survey indicated that India was still far from achieving any kind of herd immunity. Warning against complacency, Vardhan said that the second sero survey findings make it necessary for everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which is conducting trials of Covid vaccine candidates ahead of mass production, took to Twitter to highlight challenges in vaccine production and distribution in the country. "Quick question: will the Government of India have 80,000 crores available over the next one year? Because that is what the Ministry of Health needs to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," Poonawalla said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 33,303,209. While 24,634,061 have recovered, 1,002,383 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,321,343 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,073,348 cases, Brazil (4,732,309) and Russia (1,151,438).
