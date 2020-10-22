Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases top 7.7 mn; global tally at 41,459,816
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,617,658 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 793,299, Karnataka 776,901, Tamil Nadu 694,030 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India on Wednesday recorded over 56,000 cases, taking the tally to 7,705,158. Death toll rose to 116,653. India recorded a test positivity rate of 4.99 per cent, a massive decline from the rate of almost 8 per cent at the start of September. India had recorded a test positivity rate of over 6 per cent throughout last month.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Vaccination of Russians against coronavirus was the top priority and more important than export of vaccines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 41,459,816. While 30,901,565 have recovered, 1,135,657 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,582,588 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,705,158 cases, Brazil (5,300,649) and Russia (1,447,335).
