Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases cross 7.3 mn; death toll at 111,311
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,554,389 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 758,951, Karnataka 735,371, Tamil Nadu 661,264 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Coronavirus update: India on Wednesday registered a spike of 67,988 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 7,305,070, and the death toll reached 111,311. Ushering in a new era of movie watching, the Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia had granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, a delighted President Vladimir Putin announced at a government meeting on Wednesday. Putin congratulated scientists for approving the new jab which has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute and completed early-stage human trials last month.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 38,729,174. While 29,113,040 have recovered, 1,096,320 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,148,928 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,305,070 cases, Brazil (5,141,498) and Russia (1,340,409). France has declared public health state of emergency over Covid-19.
