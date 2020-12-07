Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,676,801; global tally crosses 67-mn mark
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,852,266, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 893,006, Andhra Pradesh 871,305, Tamil Nadu 790,000, and Kerala 631,615
Coronavirus live updates: On Sunday, India reported 32,272 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,676,801. The country's death toll has mounted to 140,590. With 1,852,266 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 893,006, Andhra Pradesh 871,305, Tamil Nadu 790,000, and Kerala 631,615. Delhi reported 2,706 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 592,250.
The Serum Institute of India on Sunday became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 67,368,908. While 46,568,220 have recovered, 1,541,330 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 15,153,252 cases, and 288,886 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,676,801 cases, Brazil (6,603,540), Russia (2,460,770), France (2,292,497).
