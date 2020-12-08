Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 9.7 mn; global tally at 67,903,226

updates: On Monday, India reported 27,107 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,703,908. The country's death toll has mounted to 140,994. With 18,55,341 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 894,004, Andhra Pradesh 872,288, Tamil Nadu 791,552, and Kerala 631,615. Delhi recorded 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate slipped to 3.15 per cent.

After Pfizer and Serum Institute of India, Hyderabad-based has applied for an emergency use authorisation for its investigational vaccine candidate, Covaxin, to the Indian regulator. The firm is conducting its Phase 3 trial, involving 26,000 participants.

World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 67,903,226. While 46,989,848 have recovered, 1,549,613 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 15,351,230 cases, and 290,373 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,703,908 cases, Brazil (6,628,065), Russia (2,488,912), France (2,295,908).

