Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 9.8 mn; US death toll at 299,576

live updates: On Thursday, India reported 34,666 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,796,992. The country's death toll has mounted to 142,222. With 18,68,172 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 866,664, Andhra Pradesh 873,995, Tamil Nadu 795,240, and Kerala 654,000. With 1,575 new cases, Delhi's tally has crossed the 600,000 mark.

With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India's share of global active coronavirus cases is down to 1.89 per cent (one in 52).

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 70,676,944. While 49,127,969 have recovered, 1,587,420 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 16,020,811 cases, and 299,576 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,796,992 cases, Brazil (6,783,543), Russia (2,569,126), France (2,337,966).

