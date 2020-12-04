- Ad council report has a message for celebrities, education sector
- Private health care providers gear up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
- Maruti, Hyundai to ramp up production in Dec as festive demand sustains
- NCLT okays resolution plan for Reliance Infratel; may entail sale of assets
- IT sector likely to get a booster shot as firms plan to spend more
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,564,565; global tally past 65.5 mn
Coronavirus live update: On Thursday, India reported 31,094 fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,564,565. The country's death toll has mounted to 139,102. With 1,837,358 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 889,113, Andhra Pradesh 870,000, Tamil Nadu 786,163, and Kerala 620,049. Delhi reported 3,734 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,82,058
The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament. Meanwhile, Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Science said on Thursday that India may get emergency-use authorisation for a coronavirus vaccine from regulators by the end of December or early January, with several candidates now in the final stage of trials.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 65,503,645. While 45,351,518 have recovered, 1,510,867 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 14,532,335 cases, and 282,753 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,564,565 cases, Brazil (6,487,516), Russia (2,375,546), France (2,257,331).
