Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 9.5 mn; global tally past 64 million

Coronavirus updates: On Tuesday, India reported a significant drop in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases. Its case tally now stands at 9,499,710. The country's death toll has mounted to 138,159. With 1,828,826 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 886,227, Andhra Pradesh 868,000, Tamil Nadu 783,319 and Kerala 608,357. Delhi recorded 4,006 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 574,000, while 86 more fatalities pushed the toll from the disease to 9,260.
In the wake of reporting of two adverse events which occurred with the volunteers during the vaccine trial, the fear and hesitation among the people to take the vaccine is growing. However, the union health ministry on Tuesday said that the government doesn't intend to immunise each individual with the Covid-19 vaccine.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 64,167,294. While 44,426,026 have recovered, 1,485,649 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 14,102,948 cases, and 276,914 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,499,710 cases, Brazil (6,388,526), Russia (2,322,056), France (2,230,571).
