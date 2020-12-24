Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,123,544; global tally past 79 million

live updates: With 24,236 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,123,544. The country's death toll has mounted to 146,778. With 1,906,371 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 912,340, Andhra Pradesh 879,718, Tamil Nadu 810,080, and Kerala 721,341.

Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, showed long-term antibody and T- cell (immune) memory responses three months after the shot in Phase-I volunteers and tolerable safety outcomes in Phase-II study, the company said, suggesting the antibodies might persist for six to 12 months.



In Phase-II, it also showed enhanced humoral and cell- mediated immune responses and the results were found in the safety and immunogenicity clinical trial of the vaccine candidate.



World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 79,026,599. While 55,604,339 have recovered, 1,736,535 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 18,910,849 cases, and 334,129 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,123,544 cases, Brazil (7,366,677), Russia (2,933,753), France (2,505,875).

