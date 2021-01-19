- Coronavirus LIVE: India sees less than 10000 new cases; tally at 10,582,647
Coronavirus live updates: India has so far vaccinated 380,000 people. Globally, nearly 96 million people have been infected, of which, 10,572,672 are in India
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from an elderly woman passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi on Mon
Coronavirus update: India recorded 9,975 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest daily rise since June 8, 2020, resulting in the total active cases in the country falling below 205,500. The death toll has increased to 152,593. India's caseload tally stands at 10,582,647. Globally, nearly 96 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,990,759), Karnataka (931,997), Andhra Pradesh (885,985), Kerala (847,848), and Tamil Nadu (830,772).
A total of 380,000 people have been vaccinated since the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines three days ago, the government said today. Among them, 580 cases of adverse reactions have been observed and seven persons have been hospitalized. Two persons have died also but neither deaths are related to vaccines, the government said.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 96 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 68,593,307 have recovered, 2,048,328 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,615,172, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
