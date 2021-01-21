Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,611,719; almost 800,000 vaccinated

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: No case of post-vaccine hospitalisation today, says govt
LIVE: 447 adverse events following vaccination seen so far, most are minor
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
-
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 15,277 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 193,650, while the caseload tally stands at 10,611,719. Globally, 97.2 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,994,977), Karnataka (933,077), Andhra Pradesh (886,245), Kerala (857,380), and Tamil Nadu (831,866).
India has given the first dose of covid antidote to almost 800,000 beneficiaries five days into the nation-wide vaccination drive and also tweaked the Co-WIN software to allow on the spot allotment of those already registered in an ongoing session in order to allow maximum possible number of people to get the jab. So far, four deaths have been reported post vaccination, but no link to the vaccine has been established
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 97.2 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 69,827,995 have recovered, 2,081,264 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,988,890, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU