Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,611,719; almost 800,000 vaccinated

live updates: India recorded 15,277 fresh cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 193,650, while the caseload tally stands at 10,611,719. Globally, 97.2 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,994,977), Karnataka (933,077), Andhra Pradesh (886,245), Kerala (857,380), and Tamil Nadu (831,866).

India has given the first dose of covid antidote to almost 800,000 beneficiaries five days into the nation-wide vaccination drive and also tweaked the Co-WIN software to allow on the spot allotment of those already registered in an ongoing session in order to allow maximum possible number of people to get the jab. So far, four deaths have been reported post vaccination, but no link to the vaccine has been established

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 97.2 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 69,827,995 have recovered, 2,081,264 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,988,890, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

