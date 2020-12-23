- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat-to-negative start; PNB, Wipro in focus
- Coronavirus LIVE: India tally nears 10.1 million; global cases past 78 mn
- Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmer to decide on fresh talks with govt today
- LIVE updates: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced in Sister Abhaya case
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally nears 10.1 million; global cases past 78 mn
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,902,458, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 911,382, Andhra Pradesh 879,339, Tamil Nadu 809,014, and Kerala 713,000
A health worker collects swab sample from COVID suspected man at Anand Vihar bus terminal, in New Delhi
Coronavirus live updates: With 19,174 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,099,303. The country's death toll has mounted to 146,476. With 1,902,458 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 911,382, Andhra Pradesh 879,339, Tamil Nadu 809,014, and Kerala 713,000.
At least 20 passengers from the UK tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday as the government issued a stringent set of SOPs mandating RT-PCR tests at airports for each traveller from the country and isolation in a separate unit of an institutional facility for positive cases in view of the new coronavirus strain.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 78,306,500. While 55,076,291 have recovered, 1,722,322 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 18,645,630 cases, and 330,317 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,099,303 cases, Brazil (7,320,020), Russia (2,906,503), France (2,490,946).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
