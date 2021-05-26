Coronavirus LIVE: India records 208,886 cases, 4,172 deaths in past 24 hrs

- Govt 'not calling it right', must boost spending in Covid: Abhijit Banerjee
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 208,886 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 27,156,382. Death toll stands at 311,421. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus live updates: A day after recording less than 200,000 fresh Covid cases for the first time in 41 days, India's new infections on Wednesday again soared to 208,886. Deaths from the disease rose by 4,172. The country's total cases now stand at 27,156,382, while total fatalities are at 311,421, Worldometer showed this morning.
With 34,285 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 29,803 new infections. Maharashtra reported 24,136 cases. Karnataka 22,758 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 15,284 cases. The case count was 17,005 for West Bengal.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,602,019), Karnataka (2,450,215), Kerala (2,365,787), Tamil Nadu (1,877,211), Uttar Pradesh (1,673,785), and Andhra Pradesh (1,593,821).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 167,506,335 infected by the deadly contagion. While 148,581,009 have recovered, 3,477,774 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,896,035, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,845,781, followed by the Brazil (456,826) and Argentina (223,748).
