Coronavirus live updates: First bird flu death as India battles Covid-19
Coronavirus news: An 11-year-old boy has died in Delhi from bird flu; Joe Biden expresses frustration over slowing vaccination in US.
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the CSMT station in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: An 11-year-old boy has died in Delhi from a bird flu virus of the H5N1 strain, the first such fatality in the India, highlighting a potential new risk for the country battling the coronavirus pandemic.
India reported its highest death toll in a month on Wednesday--3,998--after Maharashtra reconciled its death count with 3,509 previously unreported fatalities, the health ministry said.
World coronavirus updates: Indonesia imposed restrictions of varying levels across the country following a record daily toll of 1,383 deaths, with Java and Bali now under rules that are equivalent to previous emergency curbs, Bloomberg reported. President Joe Biden has expressed pointed frustration over the slowing COVID-19 vaccination rate in the US and pleaded that it''s "gigantically important" for Americans to step up and get inoculated for the virus as it surges once again.
