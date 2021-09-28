Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records less than 20000 new cases; Delhi 32

-
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 447,362. So far, India has recorded 33,694,940 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 32 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 11,699 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,432 cases.
Black marketing during the second wave of Covid-19 meant that a large number of people had to pay a lot more than the actual rate to access health care facilities, a recent survey has found.
A survey of more than 24,000 individuals across the country by Local Circles said that the government should come up with a better mechanism to track the supply of Covid-related drugs, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators via unique identification so that the location of these products can be digitally tracked by manufacturers.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 232,783,514 confirmed cases and 4,764,746 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,756,726 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
