Coronavirus LIVE: India records 59,069 new cases as 2nd wave grips country

live updates: India has registered 59,069 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours (highest daily cases since October 18, 2020), taking to tally to 11,846,082, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 160,983. India has the 7th highest number of active cases globally. Maharashtra today recorded the highest single-day spike of 35,952 cases; Mumbai also recorded the highest daily count of 5,504 cases.

Delhi has reported over 1,500 daily cases for the first time this year.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,564,881), Kerala (1,109,908), Karnataka (975,955), Andhra Pradesh (895,121), and Tamil Nadu (871,440).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 126,033,322 infected by the deadly contagion. While 101,697,975 have recovered, 2,766,300 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,769,226, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and Italy.