Coronavirus LIVE: India records 62,291 new cases; 2nd wave worse than 1st

live updates: India saw a huge spike of 62,291 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Worldometer showed this morning, taking the country's tally to 11,908,373 total infections. With active cases soaring past 450,000, India is now the 6th-worst hit country. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 161,275. cases in the country are rising at a rate not seen since May last year, indicating that India’s second wave may be worse than the first wave despite the ongoing vaccination drive. Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded another single-day spike in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally with 1,534 fresh cases. Maharashtra recorded 26,902 cases. Mumbai surpassed it's record with 5,513 new infections and Pune reported 7,090 cases in the last 24 hours.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,600,833), Kerala (1,111,897), Karnataka (978,478), Andhra Pradesh (895,879), and Tamil Nadu (873,219).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 126,672,902 infected by the deadly contagion. While 102,141,528 have recovered, 2,778,766 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,848,093, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and India.