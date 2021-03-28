JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: Over 59.4 mn vaccine doses administered so far in India

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases in the country are rising at a rate not seen since May last year
Coronavirus LIVE update: India's total caseload of coronavirus cases stands at 11,908,910, while the current Covid-19 death toll is 161,586. Coronavirus cases in the country are rising at a rate not seen since May last year, indicating that India’s second Covid-19 wave may be worse than the first wave despite the ongoing vaccination drive. 

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,637,735), Kerala (1,113,722), Karnataka (981,044), Andhra Pradesh (896,863), and Tamil Nadu (875,190).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 127,264,763 infected by the deadly contagion. While 102,550,391 have recovered, 2,788,799 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,917,130 cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France. 

