Coronavirus LIVE: Over 59.4 mn vaccine doses administered so far in India
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Containment Zone
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus cases in the country are rising at a rate not seen since May last year
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,637,735), Kerala (1,113,722), Karnataka (981,044), Andhra Pradesh (896,863), and Tamil Nadu (875,190).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 127,264,763 infected by the deadly contagion. While 102,550,391 have recovered, 2,788,799 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,917,130 cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France.
Stay tuned to LIVE updates on coronavirus
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More