Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 23,139 new cases; 117,308 in US

updates: India recorded a spike of 23,139 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 309 deaths, taking the death toll to 448,090. So far, India has recorded 33,738,188 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 41 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 12,161 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,187 cases.

A residential college on the city outskirts has been shut after 60 students tested positive for the Covid-19.

"We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had Covid. The results of the remaining are yet to come," District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told PTI on Wednesday.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 234,020,196 confirmed cases and 4,787,390 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,190,298 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.