SpaceX postpones satellite launch from Starlink project due to bad weather
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 3.6 mn; 79,457 cases recorded in 24 hrs

Coronavirus latest news: With Russia approving a coronavirus vaccine before Phase-3 trials, the US FDA has said that it is also willing to fast-track a vaccine. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst-ever single-day spike of 79,457 new coronavirus cases, taking its total caseload to 3,619,169. India's trajectory of daily cases of the coronavirus disease is now the highest ever recorded by any country and is swiftly narrowing gap with Brazil's case tally. With 960 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll now stands at 64,617. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (780,689), Tamil Nadu (409,238), Andhra Pradesh (403,616), Karnataka (318,000), and Uttar Pradesh (225,632). Delhi has recorded recorded 2,024 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,73,390.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 25,377,704 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,700,781 have recovered, 850,149 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,173,229. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,862,311.

