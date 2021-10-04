Coronavirus LIVE: India records 21,684 cases, 183 deaths in the last 24 hrs

updates: India recorded a spike of 21,684 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 183 deaths, taking the death toll to 448,090. So far, India has recorded 33,834,243 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 47 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 12,297 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,692 cases.

With talks underway between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the pharma company is learnt to have proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 235,699,890 confirmed cases and 4,815,521 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,518,437 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.