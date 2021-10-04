JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Indian cricket hero named in data leak on offshore dealings of superrich
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: India records 21,684 cases, 183 deaths in the last 24 hrs

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Kerala recorded 12,297 cases, Maharashtra 2,692, Delhi 33, Karnataka 664, Tamil Nadu 1,531 cases in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, covid
Student reacts while receiving a dose of Covid vaccine. Photo: PTI

Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 21,684 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 183 deaths, taking the death toll to 448,090. So far, India has recorded 33,834,243 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 47 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 12,297 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,692 cases.

With talks underway between the central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, the pharma company is learnt to have proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age. However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 235,699,890 confirmed cases and 4,815,521 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,518,437 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 04 2021. 07:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU