Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16,762 cases, 254 deaths in the last 24 hrs

updates: India recorded a spike of 16,762 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 254 deaths, taking the death toll to 449,283. So far, India has recorded 33,851,005 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 34 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 12,297 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 2,692 cases.

Seventy percent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday as the total doses given across the country crossed 91 crore.

According to officials, 25 percent of the adult population has been administered both doses.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 236,114,110 confirmed cases and 4,821,962 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 44,654,270 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.