Coronavirus LIVE: India's case tally crosses 2.4 mn; death toll at 48,144
Coronavirus latest news: India recorded 64,000 cases in a day. Maharashtra tally has surged to 5,331,202, Tamil Nadu 314,520, Andhra 264,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A medic collects samples from a person with physical disability for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing amid the complete bi-weekly lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 64,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,459,613 . With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country's death toll surged to 48,144. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 433,556 cases in the past 7 days alone.
The five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (560,126), Tamil Nadu (314,520), Andhra Pradesh (264,000), Karnataka (196,494), and Delhi (1,49,460). Coronavirus tally in West Bengal has crossed the 100,000-mark with 2,931 new infections. Mumbai, India's financial capital, now has more Covid cases than Canada. Meanwhile, with 140,709 corona cases, Uttar Pradesh is catching up with Delhi, which at present is the fifth-worst-hit state in India.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,850,734 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,742,803 have recovered, 748,037 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country by total cases, now has 5,380,358 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,229,621.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
