Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,173,572; Germany extends lockdown
Over 5 million people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal since Monday.
Coronavirus live updates: With a daily increase of 16,824 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,173,572. Death toll has reached 157,584, with 113 fatalities in a day. India's count of active cases has jumped to 177,967. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9,000 new cases. The state has added nearly 80,000 cases in the past 10 days.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,179,185), Kerala (1,067,044), Karnataka (952,565), Andhra Pradesh (890,215), and Tamil Nadu (852,967).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 116,207,068 infected by the deadly contagion. While 91,877,378 have recovered, 2,580,786 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,526,086, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
