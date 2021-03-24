Coronavirus LIVE: India records 47,264 fresh cases; tally hits 11,733,594

- One year of lockdown: Markets take leap of faith, m-cap hits Rs 2-trn mark
Coronavirus live updates: As day after slight decline in the number of new cases, India on Tuesday recorded 47,264, taking to tally to 11,733,594, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 160,477. India has the 7th highest number of active cases globally. Maharashtra recorded 28,699 new Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,533,026), Kerala (1,105,467), Karnataka (971,647), Andhra Pradesh (894,044), and Tamil Nadu (868,367).
Meanwhile, the government has decided to open up its vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age from April 1, and requested that all eligible people should “immediately register and get vaccinated”. The rest of the population could be considered for vaccination coverage once the current stage is over.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 124,789,510 infected by the deadly contagion. While 100,819,683 have recovered, 2,745,381 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,636,517, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and France. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and Italy.
