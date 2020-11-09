Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,553,864; Delhi hits peak of 3rd wave
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,719,858 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 844,147, Andhra Pradesh 842,967, Tamil Nadu 739,147 and UP 497,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has reported 46,661 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,553,864. The country's death toll has mounted to 126,653. On a positive note, India's active cases have come down to nearly 50 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
Delhi logged the highest single-day spike of 7,745 new coronavirus cases, taking its total count of cases to 438,529. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi had hit the peak and the number of cases suggested it had been the worst so far. Kerala now has over 486,000 cases, with 5,440 fresh cases being detected on Sunday.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 50,719,336. While 35,780,613 have recovered, 1,261,673 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,286,917 cases, and 243,753 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,553,864 cases, Brazil (5,664,115), France (1,787,324) and Russia (1,774,334).
