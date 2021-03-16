- Sebi may tweak AT1 bond rule, looks for middle ground on valuation
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,409,524; global tally past 120.7 mn
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra has 15,051 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine amid safety fears. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 24,366 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday pushing the overall tally to 11,409,524, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 158,892. India ranks 11th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,329,464), Kerala (1,089,478), Karnataka (959,338), Andhra Pradesh (891,563), and Tamil Nadu (858,967).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 120,754,630 infected by the deadly contagion. While 97,394,782 have recovered, 2,671,535 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,136,475, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.
