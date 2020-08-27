- Coronavirus LIVE: Nearly 76,000 cases in a day in India; tally tops 3.3 mn
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 75,995 cases in a day; tally crosses 3.3 mn
Coronavirus latest news: Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial has started in India, two get first shot of Covishield. India's coronavirus total is at 3,307,749. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease, amid the spread of the disease.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst-ever single-day spike of 75,995 coronavirus cases, taking its total past 3.3 million. India's tally now stands at 3,307,749. With 1,017 fatalities reported on Wednesday, the country's death toll has breached the 60,00-mark and is now only a notch below Mexico's toll (61,450). Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (718,711), Tamil Nadu (397,261), Andhra Pradesh (3,82,469), Karnataka (300,000), and Uttar Pradesh (197,000). Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike in August with 1,693 coronavirus cases, taking tally to 165,764. In Punjab, 23 ministers and MLAs are coronavirus positive.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 24,315,420 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 16,842,031 have recovered, 828,721 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,998,666. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,722,004. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to coronavirus but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated.
The advice marks a reversal of the agency's previous position recommending testing for all close contacts of people diagnosed with Covid-19.
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
