Coronavirus LIVE: India records 76,826 new cases; total count at 3,384,575

Coronavirus update: India has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours across the globe, for a 24th straight day. Breaking its own record, the country saw its worst-ever single-day spike of 76,826 confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day, taking its total to 3,384,575. With 1,065 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country's death toll now stands at 61,694, now only a little behind Mexico's toll (62,076). India recorded another grim milestone by overtaking Brazil as the country with 2nd-highest Covid active cases. The five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (733,568), Tamil Nadu (403,242), Andhra Pradesh (3,82,469), Karnataka (309,000), and Uttar Pradesh (2,08,419). Delhi has recorded its highest single-day spike in August, with 1,840 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 167,604. Maharashtra's Pune district reported 3,703 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,56,844. Uttarakhand, too, recorded its highest single-day spike of 728 Covid-19 cases. The case count in the state is now at 17,277.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 24,605,227 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 to date. While more than 17,075,625 have recovered, 834,771 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,046,060. cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,764,493.
