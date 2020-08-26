JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 3.2-mn mark; death toll nears 60,000

Coronavirus latest news: Russia is willing to collaborate with India for the manufacture of coronavirus vaccine.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers in a mobile van screening people during a campaign for coronavirus disease, in Mumbai on Monday.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded 66,873 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total way past the 3.2 million mark. India's tally now stands at 3,231,754. With 1,066 fatalities reported on Tuesday, the country's death toll is nearing 60,000 - only a notch below Mexico's toll (60,800). Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (703,823), Tamil Nadu (391,303), Andhra Pradesh (371,639), Karnataka (291,826), and Uttar Pradesh (197,000). Delhi recorded 1,544 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking tally to 1,64,071. In a significant development related to the coronavirus vaccine, Russia has expressed its willingness to the Indian government for collaboration in the manufacturing of Covid vaccine - Sputnik V, a government official said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 24,042,682 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 16,591,338 have recovered, 822,499 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,954,810 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,674,176.
 
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

