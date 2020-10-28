Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases rise to 7,978,972; US cases past 9 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,654,028 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 811,825, Karnataka 805,947, Tamil Nadu 714,235 and UP 472,075. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: A day after recording the lowest number of fresh Covid-19 cases since July 18, India on Tuesday reported a daily jump of 42,965, even as the tally soared to 7,988,853. The country's death toll mounted to 120,054. Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike yet; the infection tally in the city rose to over 364,000.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine will take place over a year, and will start with healthcare workers, followed by other groups to be added “sequentially”, the central government has told states and Union Territories (UTs) in a letter.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 44,234,182. While 32,441,959 have recovered, 1,171,260 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,037,951 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,988,853 cases, Brazil (5,440,903) and Russia (1,547,774).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More