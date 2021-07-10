- From households to FMCG companies, commodity inflation bites hard
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 42,648 cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24
Today's coronavirus numbers: Kerala reported 13,563 new infections, Maharashtra 8,992, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,211), Andhra Pradesh (2,982). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a special one-day vaccination drive at a vaccination center in Beawar. Photo: PTI
Corona updates: India on Saturday recorded 42,648 fresh cases taking the total caseload to 30,794,756, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 407,173 with 1,206 new fatalities, the data showed.
Kerala reported 13,563 new infections, Maharashtra 8,992, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,211), Andhra Pradesh (2,982) and Delhi (93).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 2,644 new cases and Manipur 852.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,131,976), Kerala (3025,,466), Karnataka (2,864,868), Tamil Nadu (2,510,059), and Andhra Pradesh (1,914,213).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 186,812,865 confirmed cases and 4,034,726 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,710,303 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
