Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 40,215 new cases, Delhi faces vaccine shortage

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Pune reported 861 new infections, followed by Mumbai (441), Bengaluru (319), Chennai (165), Delhi (76). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Tourists and locals visit a crowded market area following ease in Covid-induced restrictions, in Shimla (Photo: PTI)
Corona updates: India has recorded a spike of 40,215 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 30,944,949, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 411,439 with 623 new fatalities, the data showed. Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said people talk about the third wave as a “weather update” but fail to understand that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Tuesday announced plans to start producing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September.
Kerala reported 14,539 new infections, Maharashtra 7,243, followed by Tamil Nadu (2,505), Karnataka (1,913), Andhra Pradesh (2,567), West Bengal (885) and Delhi (76).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 2,169 new cases and Manipur 796.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,165,402), Kerala (3,087,673), Karnataka (2,872,684), Tamil Nadu (2,523,943), and Andhra Pradesh (1,926,988).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 188,577,414 confirmed cases and 4,065,307 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,807,678 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
