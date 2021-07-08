- Hasty withdrawal of easy policy can undo gains: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 45,196 fresh cases, tally hits 30,708,092
Today's coronavirus numbers: Kerala reported 15,600 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,558), Tamil Nadu (3,367), Andhra Pradesh (3,116). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: India on Thursday recorded a spike of 45,196 new infections, taking the total caseload to 30,708,092, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 405,054 with 814 new fatalities, the data showed. Expressing concern over the surge in Covid cases in nine states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Sikkim — the health ministry has emphasised the need to strengthen efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Kerala reported 15,600 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,558), Tamil Nadu (3,367), Andhra Pradesh (3,116), Karnataka (2,743), Delhi (93) and West Bengal (962).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 2,289 new cases and Manipur 760.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,122,893), Kerala (3,011,694), Karnataka (2,862,338), Tamil Nadu (2,506,848), and Andhra Pradesh (1,911,181).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 185,816,850 confirmed cases and 4,017,142 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,641,050 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
