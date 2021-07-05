- India needs a new round of bankruptcy reform that won't stiff creditors
- Indian SPACs to raise nearly $1 billion through IPOs in US stock market
- Serum Institute may double production of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in 2022
- Textile trading comes to a standstill in Surat amid second Covid-19 wave
- India's OECD tax deal may have revenue implications, say experts
- Playing field: India's toy story needs govt strongly backing the game
- Valuation of SBI, subsidiaries can be better: Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 40,387 cases, 743 deaths in past 24 hours
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (352 cases), Mumbai 553 cases), Chennai (222 cases), Kolkata (137 cases), Delhi (94 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Corona updates: India's total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 30,584,872 on Monday with 40,387 new infections being reported in a day, while 29,692,986 have recovered, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 402,758 with 743 new fatalities, the data showed.
At least three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis after Covid-19 have been scientifically reported from Mumbai, and doctors fear more are likely in the next few months. The common factor between mucormycosis and avascular necrosis is the use of steroids, the only drug proven to help Covid patients.
Kerala reported 11,551 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,336), Tamil Nadu (3,867), Andhra Pradesh (3,175), Karnataka (1,564), Delhi (94) and West Bengal (1,297).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,098,177), Kerala (2,973,135), Karnataka (2,853,643), Tamil Nadu (2,296,287), and Andhra Pradesh (1,902,923).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 184,549,082 confirmed cases and 3,993,074 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,592,372 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
