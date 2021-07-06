- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 34,067 new cases, lowest since March 18
- OPEC+ in crisis as specter of destructive infighting looms again
- When will China's economy beat the US to become no. 1? It may never happen
- NHAI debt reaches new high of Rs 3.2 trillion; toll revenue dips 4%
- With no subsidy, cooking fuel burns a hole in consumers' pocket
- Private banks' loan books shrink in Q1 amid second wave of Covid-19
- Give necessary standing instructions for renewal of your FD, say analysts
- A tune of the times: Online classes hit the right note amid Covid blues
- Present tense, future shaky for Bengal small factory hub amid Covid crisis
Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 34,067 new cases, global death toll tops 4 mn
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (520 cases), Mumbai 489 cases), Chennai (214 cases), Kolkata (64 cases), Delhi (54 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corona updates: India on Tuesday recorded 34,067 new infections, lowest since March 18. The total caseload has surged to 30,618,939, while 29,744,831 have recovered, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 403,310 with 552 new fatalities, the data showed.
Germany's health agency said on Monday it would lift a ban on most travellers from the UK, India and three other countries hit by the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK, currently listed as so-called virus variant countries, would be reclassified from Wednesday as "high-incidence areas".
Kerala reported 8,037 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (6,740), Tamil Nadu (3,715), Andhra Pradesh (2,100), Karnataka (2,848), Delhi (54) and West Bengal (885).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,104,917), Kerala (2,981,721), Karnataka (2,856,491), Tamil Nadu (2,500,002), and Andhra Pradesh (1,905,023).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 184,912,119 confirmed cases and 4,000,309 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,598,361 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh