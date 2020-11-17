- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,873,994; global tally past 55 million
Coronavirus LIVE: India below Russia, ranks 6th in world active Covid cases
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 17,49,777 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 8,62,804, Andhra Pradesh 854,764, Tamil Nadu 7,59,916 and Kerala 525,580. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at the Sadar Bazar market to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: India has reported merely 28,377 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours --- the lowest number of new cases since July 11. The total caseload now stands at 8,873,994. Russia has now replaced India as the 4th worst-affected country in terms of active cases. The country's death toll has mounted to 130,552. Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 489,000 on Monday. Ninety-nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,713, authorities said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 55,322,706. While 38,461,075 have recovered, 1,331,602 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,528,222 cases, and 252,623 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,873,994 cases, Brazil (5,876,740), France (1,991,233), Russia (1,948,603). Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization said that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic. "A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
