Coronavirus LIVE updates: India tally at 8,845,617; UK PM in self-isolation
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,747,242 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 861,647, Andhra Pradesh 854,011, Tamil Nadu 758,000 and Kerala 525,580. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
A health worker shows samples of a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) employees for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus update: India has reported 30,715 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,845,617. The country's death toll has mounted to 130,109. Delhi on Sunday withnessed 3,235 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 485,000, while the positivity rate climbed to 15.33 per cent. Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said. Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Delhi government to add up to 300 more ICU beds and double RT-PCR testing capacity as part of urgent steps to control the rising Civid-19 cases in the national capital.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 54,802,832. While 38,128,912 patients have recovered, 1,324,025 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,363,699 cases, and 251,832 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,845,617 cases, Brazil (5,863,093), France (1,981,827), Russia (1,925,825).
