Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 8,912,704; global tally nears 56 million
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,752,509 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 864,140, Andhra Pradesh 856,159, Tamil Nadu 761,568 and Kerala 533,500.

A healthcare worker wearing PPE collects a swab sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease set up inside a police station, in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: India has reported merely 38,532 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,912,704. The country's death toll has mounted to 131,031. Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 495,000 on Tuesday. Ninety-nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812, authorities said.
Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the NCR, particularly in the national capital, authorities in Noida have decided that people coming from Delhi to Noida will be randomly tested for the virus from today onwards.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 55,923,792. While 38,926,873 have recovered, 1,342,715 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 11,688,474 cases, and 254,125 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,912,704 cases, Brazil (5,911,758), France (2,036,755), Russia (1,971,013).

