Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records over 400000 for 3rd day straight

India records over 400000 for 3rd day straight
Coronavirus cases are surging rapidly in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand.
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, taking its cumulative caseload to 21,886,611. On Saturday, the country recorded 401,326 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. 4,194 fatalities, highest yet, were also registered, taking the death toll to 238,265. India now has 3.73 million active cases.
Coronavirus cases are surging rapidly in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday evening announced a complete lockdown across the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown is imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.
Maharashtra reported 54,022 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (48,781), Kerala (38,460), Uttar Pradesh (26,780), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,996,758), Karnataka (1,838,885), Kerala (1,824,856), Uttar Pradesh (1,453,679), Tamil Nadu (1,323,965), Delhi (1,292,867), and Andhra Pradesh (1,245,374).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 157,519,805 infected by the deadly contagion. While 135,618,336 have recovered, 3,283,084 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,416,342, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,730,301, followed by the Brazil (416,137) and US (324,154).
