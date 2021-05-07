- India's Covid-19 problem is now the world's problem
- Amazon postpones Prime Day sale in Canada, India due to Covid-19
- Covid surge could peak in coming days, predicts model by PM Modi's advisors
- At 21%, Cognizant sees highest IT attrition in January-March quarter
- Second Covid-19 wave: Global ports slam the door on Indian seafarers
- Mall rentals fall up to 50% as second Covid-19 wave hits business
- Doctors who don't practise but teach can be roped in: S Vaitheeswaran
- Decoded: What is the 'Mumbai Model' of Covid management that court lauded?
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records over 410000 for 2nd consecutive day
Coronavirus live updates: Among states with a rapid surge in infections, Maharashtra reported 62194 cases, Karnataka 49058 cases, Kerala 42464 cases, UP 26780 cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker in PPE prepares swab to be taken at a Covid-19 testing site set up in Agra (Photo: Bloomberg)
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded over 410,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, taking its cumulative caseload to 21,485,285. On Friday, the country recorded 414,433 cases and 3,920 deaths, Worldometer showed this morning. India now has 3.65 million active cases.
The Supreme Court Thursday said the country needs to be prepared for the third wave of COVID-19 which experts say could be more harmful, especially for children, and emphasised upon the need to create buffer stock of oxygen. It asked the Centre not to reduce oxygen supply to Delhi from 700MT till further orders.
Maharashtra reported 62,194 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (49,058), Kerala (42,464), Uttar Pradesh (26,780), Tamil Nadu (24,898), Delhi (20,000) in the past 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,942,736), Kerala (1,743,932), Karnataka (1,741,046), Uttar Pradesh (1,425,919), and Tamil Nadu (1,297,500).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 156,672,849 infected by the deadly contagion. While 134,855,280 have recovered, 3,269,034 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,367,812, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,702,756, followed by the Brazil (412,657) and US (335,620).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh