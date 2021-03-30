Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 12.1 mn; lockdown in Aurangabad from today

LIVE updates: A day after recording a huge spike in fresh cases, India on Monday witnessed a decline. With 56,119 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India tally has soared to 12,095,329, Worldometer showed this morning. With active cases hitting 542,353, India is now the 6th-worst hit country. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 162,147.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 1,904 new cases in 24 hours - the highest since December 13. Maharashtra witnessed a marginal dip in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as well as deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Monday. There were 31,643 new Covid-19 infections and 102 related deaths, the bulletin showed.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,745,518), Kerala (1,117,993), Karnataka (987,012), Andhra Pradesh (898,815), and Tamil Nadu (879,473).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 128,226,123 infected by the deadly contagion. While 103,430,438 have recovered, 2,803,968 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,030,772, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and India.