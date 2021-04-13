Coronavirus LIVE: India records 160,694 cases in a day; tally at 13,686,073

live updates: India recorded a massive surge of 160,694 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 13,686,073 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. India is now the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases and 3rd-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed 880 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 171,089.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 6,905 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day count so far in April. Uttar Pradesh recorded 13,685 new cases. Maharashtra registered over 51,000 fresh cases, while Delhi witnessed 11,491 cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,458,996), Kerala (1,167,190), Karnataka (1,074,869), Tamil Nadu (933,434), and Andhra Pradesh (925,401).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe with 137,240,920 infected by the deadly contagion. While 110,419,487 have recovered, 2,958,141 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,800,724, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, India, Brazil and Belgium.