Coronavirus LIVE: India records 370,059 new cases; death toll nears 220,000

India records 370,059 new cases; death toll nears 220,000
Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra reported 56,647 infections, followed by Karnataka (37,733), Uttar Pradesh (30,983).
Coronavirus live updates: India on Monday reported a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases. With 370,059 infections in the last 24 hours, the cumulative caseload stands at 19,919,715, Worldometer showed this morning. As many as 3,422 deaths were also reported on the day. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,597,887 cases to its tally. The country now has 3.4 million active cases.
The Supreme Court Sunday called upon the Centre to revisit its vaccine procurement policy and asked both the Centre and states to provide “a break-up of the current and projected availability of vaccine stocks for the next 6 months; and a timeline for achieving immunisation of those aged between 18-44 years”. It also urged the Centre and states “to consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare”.
Maharashtra reported 56,647 fresh infections, followed by Karnataka (37,733), Uttar Pradesh (30,983), Delhi (20,000) and Kerala (31,959) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,722,401), Kerala (1,638,778), Karnataka (1,601,865), Uttar Pradesh (1,313,487), Tamil Nadu (1,207,112), and Delhi (1,194,552).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 153,478,525 infected by the deadly contagion. While 131,475,914 have recovered, 3,216,128 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,180,441, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,597,887, followed by the Brazil (417,760) and US (363,150).
